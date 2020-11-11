Cities across North Dakota enact mask plans amidst rising COVID-19 cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan, Williston and Rugby have now joined several other cities in enacting some kind of mask strategy to combat the increase in the state’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Leaders at the local level have been taking mitigation efforts into their own hands, after it’s become increasingly apparent that Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., will not issue a statewide mask mandate.

Every county in North Dakota has been moved into the high-risk level. But that doesn’t mean Burgum is shifting his COVID-19 mitigation efforts to a statewide approach, he’s sticking to letting local leaders make the decisions.

“We have all of our major metros with record cases and increasing cases, and of course this creates risk for all of the outlying areas as well. Because people travel to these areas to shop, they travel there for medical care, and if they’re loved one needs to be hospitalized, that’s where they end up,” said Burgum.

Burgum said hospitals are at 100% capacity, leading local leaders to want to act, but some feel they might not have all the information they need. In Bismarck, where a mask strategy was approved just two weeks ago, Commissioner Mark Splonskowski requested census information on hospital and ICU staff and bed numbers.

“I reached out to Sanford and St. Alexius and they’ve indicated that absent some legal request or licensing that would require them to provide the data, they’re unwilling to do so at this time,” said Bismarck City Attorney Janelle Combs.

This left Splonskowski wondering why the data was denied.

“The hospitals are pushing us and pushing us to take measures that are controversial...they’re unwilling to give us any perspective,” said Splonskowski.

Bismarck, Rugby, and Mandan’s Mask Plans passed by narrow votes, yet the mask plan proposed in Williston, where many residents have spoken out against mask wearing, passed unanimously on Nov. 10.

“If we can all play our part and this is going to keep the governor from shutting us down, I personally will take that risk,” said Williston City Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk.

The commissioners made the decision with the same fear in mind that many other local leaders have: that the governor could move their county to the critical-risk category, which would close all nonessential businesses again.

All mask requirements in the state, whether approved at the city or county level, are unenforceable with no penalties attached for noncompliance.

