Ceremony held on capitol grounds honors North Dakota veterans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For nearly two decades, the North Dakota Veterans Day ceremony was held inside the Heritage Center.

This morning, family and military members gathered around the outside due to COVID-19 restrictions, to pay respect to those who have served or are currently serving.

“Ever mindful of the veterans who have served since the beginning of this country,” said Dale Nabben, a speaker at the Veterans Day ceremony.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day, family and friends gathered around the memorial paying tribute to the names of those who served during the first 100 years of statehood.

“My grandpa served in World War II for three years, nine months and 18 days he was on foreign soil,” said Landen Schmeichel, an attendee.

There are 4,050 names of men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice displayed for everyone to see.

“Often times coming home changed and many not coming home alive,” said Nabben.

Those who wander through are reminded of the sacrifice.

“Some of the people who fought such as the Native American were not even citizens at that time. They were fighting for a Country that didn’t recognize them yet,” said Jennifer Old Rock, an attendee.

As the flag continues to fly high in the sky, it’s a time of reflection on the men and woman who make that possible. “I think on a day when we could be doing a lot of different things, Veterans Day should be close to our hearts,” said Schmeichel.

