Bowman teacher finds creative way to thank veterans

BOWMAN, N.D. - Sometimes the best ideas come at the last minute.

Just ask Bowman teacher and mom Amanda Rafferty.

This Veterans Day morning she had a last-minute idea of a special way to thank veterans.

Amanda Rafferty and her kids are back at it, in their backyard livestreaming the Pledge of Allegiance on her Facebook page.

We first met Rafferty last spring. When the coronavirus shut down schools, the third grade teacher wanted to bring a little bit of normal to her students. So, she and her kids said the Pledge of Allegiance live on Facebook from their backyard every morning.

Now that kids in Bowman are back in school full time, it’s still a part of the morning routine in Amanda’s classroom, but on this Veterans Day, a day off from school, she wanted to do something special to say thank you to the veterans in her life.

“It’s just nice to be able to show our appreciation and really thank them. We have grandpas on both sides, both my grandpa and my husband’s grandpa, that have fought and served and so many people locally too,” said Rafferty.

And while they thank veterans, Rafferty hopes her kids – who are just 5 and 2 – are also learning some valuable lessons.

“I really believe the small things lead to the big things in life. It’s a little way we can give back to everybody,” she said.

Rafferty’s five-year-old daughter Audra already knows all the words to the Pledge of Allegiance.

