Bishop Ryan Catholic School launches mission campaign

MINOT, N.D. – Bishop Ryan Catholic School has announced a capital campaign called “Living your Mission” with the goal of improving teachers' salaries.

They have already raised more than $4 million out of the $5.4 million goal. Staff said the campaign will allow them to raise staff salaries and in five years they hope to be competitive with local public schools.

The Bismarck diocese has also offered to match up to $500,000 of donations.

“For us to go from about $2.5 million prior to the pandemic to $4 million today is a tremendous testament to the confidence people have in the school and what we’re doing,” said Fr. Jadyn Nelson, BRCS President.

The school hopes to hit $5 million by the end of the year. To donate you can call the school or go online.

