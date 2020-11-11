Advertisement

Bishop Ryan Catholic School launches mission campaign

Bishop Ryan Catholic School
Bishop Ryan Catholic School(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Bishop Ryan Catholic School has announced a capital campaign called “Living your Mission” with the goal of improving teachers' salaries.

They have already raised more than $4 million out of the $5.4 million goal. Staff said the campaign will allow them to raise staff salaries and in five years they hope to be competitive with local public schools.

The Bismarck diocese has also offered to match up to $500,000 of donations.

“For us to go from about $2.5 million prior to the pandemic to $4 million today is a tremendous testament to the confidence people have in the school and what we’re doing,” said Fr. Jadyn Nelson, BRCS President.

The school hopes to hit $5 million by the end of the year. To donate you can call the school or go online.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 18.7% daily rate; 5,217 tests, 894 positive, 30 deaths
"Let Him Go"
Bismarck native’s book becomes biggest movie in America
Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
All North Dakota counties moving to High Risk
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 18.2% daily rate; 6,098 tests, 1039 positive, 12 deaths
Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
Burgum: hospitals at 100% capacity

Latest News

Sanford Health logo
Sanford Health in Bismarck activates COVID-19 surge plan
Parler
Social media app Parler tops charts, sparks controversy
Owners of Westley’s Jewelry pass the business on to family
Veterans Day
Ceremony held on capitol grounds honors North Dakota veterans