Wilton Public School students hosted a virtual Veterans Day assembly

WILTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Wilton Public School hosted a virtual Veterans Day assembly to honor those who have served our country.

Students typically invite veterans to school for an assembly, but COVID-19 changed all that.

The choir sang the National Anthem and recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

Students explained the song “Taps” and why it’s used by the military.

“Thank you veterans for all you do and for your service and your awesome. Thank you for everything and I get to be a teacher because of you thank you,” said Colleen McLaughlin, Wilton Public School teacher.

The school partnered with the Wilton American Legion Louis Ousley Post #163 to write letters to 200 veterans, thanking them for their service.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.