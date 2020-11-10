Advertisement

Ulta to open beauty shops at 100 Target stores in 2021

A sign is pictured at a Target store on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
A sign is pictured at a Target store on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s largest beauty chain has a deal to place shops in more than 100 Target stores by mid-2021.

Ulta Beauty and Target said Tuesday that the shops will be located next to Target’s existing beauty sections.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The partnership comes as the coronavirus pandemic has upended shopping habits. Customers are increasingly focused on one-stop shopping experiences as a way to minimize exposure to COVID-19.

But the deal could hurt department stores like Macy’s, which had already seen their share of their beauty business eroded even before the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
All North Dakota counties moving to High Risk
"Let Him Go"
Bismarck native’s book becomes biggest movie in America
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 16.7% daily rate; 7,455 tests, 1160 positive, 5 deaths
Williston Mask Order
Williston mayor issues mask order
Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
Burgum: hospitals at 100% capacity

Latest News

The life and legacy of veteran Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat.
Erekat, longtime spokesman for the Palestinians, dies at 65
The Senate side of the U.S. Capitol is seen on the morning of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3,...
GOP unveils $1.4T spending bill amid post-election turmoil
The life and legacy of veteran Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat.
Life and legacy of Chief Palestinian Negotiator Saeb Erekat
Amazon is the target of antitrust claims by the European Union.
EU files antitrust charges against Amazon over use of data
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis greets U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar...
Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise, spares Francis