Advertisement

States pushing to abolish electoral college

United States
United States(Associated Press)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some states are joining together under the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact to do away with the electoral college.

So far, 15 states and the District of Columbia have approved the compact.

Those states and the District combined equal 196 electoral college votes. However, it won’t be approved until enough states join to equal the 270 electoral college votes it takes to win a presidential election.

Your News Leader reached out to the North Dakota GOP and the Senate Majority Leader for comment but have not received a response.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
All North Dakota counties moving to High Risk
"Let Him Go"
Bismarck native’s book becomes biggest movie in America
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 16.7% daily rate; 7,455 tests, 1160 positive, 5 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 18.7% daily rate; 5,217 tests, 894 positive, 30 deaths
Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
Burgum: hospitals at 100% capacity

Latest News

Money
Non-filers still have time to claim stimulus checks
Minot Area Chamber of Commerce
Merger between two Minot organizations inches closer
Minot Salvation Army
Minot Salvation Army needs volunteers during COVID
First time voters reflect on their voting experience
First-time voters reflect on their voting experience
Mandan native recounts 16-month captivity as Korean POW