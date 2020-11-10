Progress of distance learning in Minot Public Schools

MINOT, N.D. – As we approach the end of the fall semester, Your News Leader checked in with parents and leadership at Minot Public Schools to see how distance learning is going throughout the district.

Minot mom Chrissy Kavonius said distance learning was a must for her son.

“Every common cold he gets turns into bronchitis and rather than have to pull him out every week it was just easier to keep him at home,” said Kavonius.

Like Kavonius, about 28% of elementary parents chose distance learning for their child at the start of the school year, but despite cases rising that number has declined.

“At the beginning of the second quarter, parents had the option to change it, and many of our students came back,” said Minot Public School Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

Now roughly 20% or one in five elementary students go to school from their laptops.

Kavonius said teachers are doing a good job communicating and lessons are more structured than in the spring.

“This year they have been a little bit more understanding with a little bit better game plan of approaching it for like speech therapy or just disability classes in general,” said Kavonius.

On the secondary level, Vollmer said a vast majority of students attend in person, but some switch back and forth due to different circumstances.

“It depends on how families are doing with distance learning or maybe concerns with health issues or employment,” said Vollmer.

Parents may contact their child’s principal to change the method they attend class.

Roughly 7,800 students are enrolled in Minot Public Schools.

