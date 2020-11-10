Non-filers still have time to claim stimulus checks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first round of stimulus payments helped millions of Americans make it through the worst of the pandemic’s initial financial impacts. However, many checks went unclaimed. If you didn’t receive money the first time around, it might not be too late.

When it comes to the stimulus package passed in March, the saying ‘better late than never’ might apply.

The IRS recently extended the deadline for non-filers to claim their checks.

“A non-filer is somebody that is not required to file a tax return. And, what that means is that their income isn’t above the level where it is required to file a tax return,” said Haga Kommer CPA Kelda Rerick.

Non-filers could be claiming $1,200 for qualifying adults and $500 for dependent children.

“It’s important because it’s out there for them. And if they don’t sign up for it, they lose it. There’s no downside to applying for it,” Rerick said.

Rerick says non-filers are typically elderly, children or unemployed. She says these groups might not know they qualify for stimulus payment because many times they don’t have a relationship with a preparers like accountants. Rerick says if you haven’t filed for the first stimulus payment, Nov. 21 is your last chance.

With the U.S. economy in the balance, politicians are still discussing reaching a second stimulus agreement.

“I do think we need another one,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“The need is too urgent. We need to do it now. Not wait,” said United States Senator for Connecticut Richard Blumenthal.

It remains to be seen whether an agreement will be reached soon or after inauguration day.

