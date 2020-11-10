Minot Salvation Army needs volunteers during COVID

MINOT, N.D. – After having to shut down their thrift store earlier this year, staff at the Minot Salvation Army chapter said they are collecting donations in more ways than ever this Christmas season.

The nonprofit is launching a Rescue Christmas fundraising campaign to continue to help members of the community this holiday season.

Volunteers are needed as the traditional bell ringers, and donations will be able to be collected with coins, cash and by phone and online.

Angel trees are also available now at Walmart, and inside of Dakota Square Mall starting Nov. 21 to collect toys.

Captain John Woodard said they have also partnered with Walmart to collect donations at the cash register as well through their roundup program.

“All you’ll have to do is said you want to round your bill up, and the cashiers will do that for you by just scanning a code. You can do that and that will help us out tremendously. Those funds will come directly to Minot,” said Woodard.

Woodard said they will be implementing COVID safety guidelines for volunteers while training and on the job.

You can volunteer by calling the local office at 701-838- 8925, and volunteer and donate online at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/minot/volunteer/.

