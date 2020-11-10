Minot Public Schools looking for substitute teachers

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Minot Public Schools said the district is in need of substitute teachers.

Since the beginning of the fall semester, 239 staff has had to quarantine according to superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

According to the district, 25 were still in quarantine as of last Wednesday.

Those teachers do have the option of teaching distance learning classes from home, but the school must still provide a substitute to monitor the class.

“We have a lot of substitute teachers that for whatever reason during a pandemic have opted not to sub this year so we are low on substitutes, to begin with,” said Vollmer.

For more information on the requirements to become a substitute teacher contact the Minot Public School Human Resource Department.

