Advertisement

Minot Public Schools looking for substitute teachers

Minot Public Schools looking for substitute teachers
Minot Public Schools looking for substitute teachers(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Minot Public Schools said the district is in need of substitute teachers.

Since the beginning of the fall semester, 239 staff has had to quarantine according to superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

According to the district, 25 were still in quarantine as of last Wednesday.

Those teachers do have the option of teaching distance learning classes from home, but the school must still provide a substitute to monitor the class.

“We have a lot of substitute teachers that for whatever reason during a pandemic have opted not to sub this year so we are low on substitutes, to begin with,” said Vollmer.

For more information on the requirements to become a substitute teacher contact the Minot Public School Human Resource Department.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
All North Dakota counties moving to High Risk
"Let Him Go"
Bismarck native’s book becomes biggest movie in America
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 16.7% daily rate; 7,455 tests, 1160 positive, 5 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 18.7% daily rate; 5,217 tests, 894 positive, 30 deaths
Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
Burgum: hospitals at 100% capacity

Latest News

Mask
Masks required in Burleigh County owned or leased property
Distance learning
Progress of distance learning in Minot Public Schools
Minot intersection reopens following flood protection work
Minot intersection reopens following flood protection work
US $100 bills
$25,000 a year for life prize won in Jamestown