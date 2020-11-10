Advertisement

Minot intersection reopens following flood protection work

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – On the morning of Nov. 10, the intersection of 4th Avenue and 3rd Street NE opened to traffic.

The road had been closed for two years and has been realigned north. This marks the completion of another phase in the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Plan.

At the intersection, the traffic light is up and working.

Drivers should be cautious and pay attention to the new intersection.

There are all new utilities in place, as well.

While the flood protection project has many more years until it is officially done, the completion of one phase is one step closer to the overall work.

“We’re very happy after the road being shut down for two years to have it open again for the traveling public. It’s one of our major east, west thoroughfares that goes all the way through town,” said Dan Jonasson, Souris River Joint Board Director.

This completed phase added more than 2,000 feet of flood walls. The project wrapped up a little behind schedule but just in time before winter kicks in.

