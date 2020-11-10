Merger between two Minot organizations inches closer

MINOT, N.D. – At the end of last year, the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce and the Minot Area Development Corporation began to plan a merger between the two, to better help serve the community.

The two organizations have been taking the steps forward with the process like discussing a new name, how to deal with the dues and investments, and working with a lawyer on bylaws.

After going through different steps, the two organizations recently put out a survey to their members and the community to get feedback.

“We have had about 115 people respond, which we think is pretty good. About 90% of them have said that they think that makes sense,” said John MacMartin, Interim President for Minot Area Development Corporation and President of the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce.

One organization in Minot, the Park District, agrees.

“It seems to me that it will be a good thing. I’d use us as an example of combining parks and recreation together. You know, this is another example of where a merger could be beneficial to our community,” said Ron Merritt, Park District executive director.

The Minot Small Business Development center also agrees that the merger is a great thing for the community. Releasing a statement to your news leader saying in part:

“The Minot SBDC has worked with both the Minot Chamber of Commerce and the Minot Area Development Corporation for many years and welcomes any and all opportunities that will benefit businesses in Minot and the surrounding communities by working together better.”

Last year, the Bismarck-Mandan area combined their two organizations saying it was the best thing for the community.

“Financially, we are much stronger together then we were apart. Second, if you look at our mission, especially in a time like this during the pandemic where our businesses are looking to us increasingly for assistance and promotion, I think we are much better positioned to assist the business community together then we would have apart,” said Brian Ritter, Bismarck Mandan Chamber/ EDC.

The merger is expected to be done by the beginning of the year.

Over the next few months, if the boards approve the merger, the organizations begin to file paper with the government to become one identity. Community members can take part in the survey online at the chamber of commerce’s website.

