Masks required in Burleigh County owned or leased property

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jerry Woodcox, Chairman of the Burleigh County Board of Commissioners, has issued an executive order for masks in all Burleigh County owned or leased property.

The order is effective 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov.10, 2020 until further notice.

The full executive order is below:

Burleigh County COVID-19 Response Executive Order

WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020 President Donald Trump issued a declaration of national emergency due to the growing COVID-19 crisis in the United States; and,

WHEREAS, a state of emergency was declared by Governor Doug Burgum on March 13, 2020, in response to the public health crisis resulting from COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, COVID-19 is a severe respiratory illness, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a new strain of coronavirus that is spread from person to person, posing a threat to the health and safety of the residents of Burleigh County.

WHEREAS, the health and safety of Burleigh County residents is of the upmost importance.

NOW THEREFORE, Jerry Woodcox, Chairman of the Burleigh County Board of Commissioners, hereby orders:

1. Any individual on Burleigh County property or in a building owned or Leased by Burleigh County must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth.

2. The requirement to wear a face covering does not apply to individuals who:

a. Are younger than five years old, though children two years old and older are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering, pursuant to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”);

b. Cannot medically tolerate a face covering;

c. Are entering a business or are receiving a service and are asked to temporarily remove a face covering for identification purposes;

d. Are communicating with someone who is hearing impaired or otherwise disabled and where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication;

This order will take effect at 4:00 PM on November 10, 2020 and will remain in effect until further notice. Executed at Bismarck, North Dakota, 10th day of November, 2020.

