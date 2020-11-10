Mask Mandate With Penalty May Be Coming To Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mask mandate with a penalty for violators may be coming to Grand Forks.

Dr. Joel Walz, the City and County Health Officer, confirmed with Valley News Live that such a move could be proposed in the next few days. He added that it wouldn’t be up to him to decide on the penalty, but it is being discussed.

Mayor Brandon Bochenski had issued an emergency order modifying hours of bars and restaurants in the city. Governor Doug Burgum continues to urge people across the state to use masks as a way to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

