Advertisement

Mask Mandate With Penalty May Be Coming To Grand Forks

Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND(KVLY)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mask mandate with a penalty for violators may be coming to Grand Forks.

Dr. Joel Walz, the City and County Health Officer, confirmed with Valley News Live that such a move could be proposed in the next few days. He added that it wouldn’t be up to him to decide on the penalty, but it is being discussed.

Mayor Brandon Bochenski had issued an emergency order modifying hours of bars and restaurants in the city. Governor Doug Burgum continues to urge people across the state to use masks as a way to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
All North Dakota counties moving to High Risk
Sunday: 18.3% daily rate; 6,474 tests, 1111 positive, 11 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 16.7% daily rate; 7,455 tests, 1160 positive, 5 deaths
"Let Him Go"
Bismarck native’s book becomes biggest movie in America
Photo courtesy: MGN
One dead in plane crash in Dunn County

Latest News

Family of Rolette shooting victim speaks out at sentencing
Family of Rolette shooting victim speaks out at sentencing
Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
Burgum: hospitals at 100% capacity
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Paige Ackerman
Disabled American Veterans helps out during the pandemic