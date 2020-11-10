Mandan native recounts 16-month captivity as Korean POW

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, men and woman across the country will be recognized for their bravery and service in the U.S. military.

For one Mandan native, his recognition is carved into stone and written in the pages of an autobiography.

First Lieutenant Vernon Huber joined the Air Force in 1950.

During his 44th combat mission in the Korean War, his aircraft was shot down over enemy territory. For the next 16 months, Huber was held as a prisoner of war

A short walk through the Veterans Cemetery, leads Huber to one of his greatest memories.

“This is the airplane right here, can you see it?,” said Huber.

An engraving of Huber before his first combat mission.

“I was hit by anti-aircraft, and the left wing of my aircraft started on fire,” said Huber.

Huber ejected from the plane, parachuting down while being shot at.

“I got hit in the left arm and I was grazed over my right shoulder,” said Huber.

He was held captive by communist forces for 475 days.

“You don’t forget things like that…we knew at the time we got captured, they had been talking peace talks at that time,” said Huber.

Once liberated from a North Korean POW camp, Huber continued to serve in a variety of roles, collecting metals along the way. Twenty-five years later, Huber decided it was time.

“If I’m going back to North Dakota, then I’m going back as a civilian, and so I retired,” said Huber.

In 2016, Huber and his granddaughter published a book, documenting his time in captivity and the fight to stay alive, to one day tell his story for generations to come.

Only 75 copies of Huber’s book were printed, all of which remain in his family.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.