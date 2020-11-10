Mandan Braves Volleyball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s region playoff time this week for volleyball teams from all corners of the state.

The Mandan Braves finished the regular season on a six-match winning streak to earn the number two seed for the tournament.

Any time you string together victories like that you feel good about your game, but the Braves finished with a three-set sweep of Jamestown. The Blue Jays have been one of the top ranked teams in the state all year long.

Taylor Leingang, Mandan senior, said: “A really big confidence booster especially with that being our last game going into the WDA. We got a lot of confidence right now which is great and we want to keep our bar set high going into the WDA tournament and we really want to finish well.”

Sydney Guastvsson, Mandan senior, said: “When you’re down a few points an you need to get rolling, Taylor Leingang is out there. I know she’ll do her job and she’ll get the job done right and put some points on the board so that always help but you always need to know who’s on the other side too. Everyone in the WDA is a pretty good competitor so you have to know where everyone is too to know where to score.”

The West Region Tournament was scheduled to be in Watford City but COVID changed the first round and semi-finals to the home court of the higher seed.

Anna Folk, Mandan head coach, said: “We’ve set our self up really nicely as far as being the two seed and having some home court advantage and that’s kind of a different thing for us. We’re just not playing in a random gym pre-designated five years ago we half home court, we earned that right over the past few weeks because of how we’ve played and we have to use it to our advantage but everyone else is gunning for you too.”

The Braves begin the West Region tournament against Minot Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. CT

