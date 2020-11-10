Advertisement

Man accused of hitting officers pleads not guilty

Mardell Mariner
Mardell Mariner(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man accused of striking multiple squad cars and an officer in October pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Twenty-year-old Mardell Mariner is charged with a variety of counts, including reckless endangerment and aggravated assault of a police officer.

Bismarck Police attempted to arrest Mariner on outstanding warrants when he ran from police.

As he drove off, Mariner hit an officer and three law enforcement vehicles. The officer sustained minor injuries.

A jury trial has been scheduled for February.

He also pleaded not guilty to two charges of burglary.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
All North Dakota counties moving to High Risk
"Let Him Go"
Bismarck native’s book becomes biggest movie in America
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 16.7% daily rate; 7,455 tests, 1160 positive, 5 deaths
Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
Burgum: hospitals at 100% capacity
Williston Mask Order
Williston mayor issues mask order

Latest News

US $100 bills
$25,000 a year for life prize won in Jamestown
Nov. 10
On This Date: November 10
Peanut Butter Stuffed French Toast
Peanut Butter Stuffed French Toast
Frozen 2 Production
Frozen 2 Production