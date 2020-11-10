Man accused of hitting officers pleads not guilty

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man accused of striking multiple squad cars and an officer in October pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Twenty-year-old Mardell Mariner is charged with a variety of counts, including reckless endangerment and aggravated assault of a police officer.

Bismarck Police attempted to arrest Mariner on outstanding warrants when he ran from police.

As he drove off, Mariner hit an officer and three law enforcement vehicles. The officer sustained minor injuries.

A jury trial has been scheduled for February.

He also pleaded not guilty to two charges of burglary.

