LTCs say actions of community reflect inside

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With COVID-19 numbers on the rise, more and more restrictions are on the way.

Long-term care facilities have shut down all indoor visits as a result of community spread.

While some facilities work with federal agencies to set-up safe indoor visits for the winter and upcoming holidays, advocacy groups are calling on the community to help them make it work.

Despite only making up a quarter of COVID-19 cases statewide, those aged 60+ make up 70% of all coronavirus hospitalizations and more than 90% of deaths. And it’s not just the numbers that are stacked against long term care facilities. It’s also staffing needs.

Members of the state’s VP3 team said that the actions of community members has a direct impact on long-term care and the infection rates has a direct reflection on the long-term care community.

“At this point in time with North Dakota’s positivity rates, it is having a very negative affect on long term care. Our families need to see residents and residents need to see them, and we need have some normalcy. Especially with the holidays coming up,” said Shelly Peterson, North Dakota Long Term Care Association.

Officials acknowledged the fluidity of the pandemic and the numbers, saying that what they offer and set-up today may be different in one month. Adding that they need people to wear masks and bring down case counts, and that much of the visitation policy is based on the county’s risk level.

A recent order from the Governor’s Office will allow some COVID-positive yet asymptomatic workers to return to work if they only work with COVID patients.

Officials hope this will bring much-needed staffing help while limiting the spread of the virus to other staff or residents.

