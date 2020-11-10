Harvest before the frost

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For farmers, the story of 2020 has been about moisture. They started with too much, but field conditions quickly turned to not having enough. While much of the harvest season is wrapped up, the next moisture concern is cold weather and what it could do to what’s left.

Many farmers would say this harvest season came and went without many glitches. And that’s surprising to many. The past few years brought a variety of challenges from planting to harvesting. While cutting crops has been easier for some, colder temperatures are putting what’s left on a quickly tightening deadline.

2020 is nothing like 2019. Prices are rebounding. Demand is creeping back up. And farmers can actually harvest what they grew. However, another weather challenged growing season is what farmers expected in the spring.

“We’ve had a really great fall; harvest has been excellent. And the farmers, I think, are looking forward to the holidays where they’re actually not going to have to worry about harvesting over winter this year or the spring like they did last year,” said Jean Henning of the North Dakota Corn Council.

As of Friday, 93% of corn had been harvested, according to the USDA. But this time last year, that was only 14% had been combined after a late planting season kicked back the schedule and an early blizzard delayed harvesting. Now the cold weather is settling in. With much of the crop in the bin, growers are relieved they were able to avoid a lot of frost damage. But not everyone has been so lucky.

“We have had some problems this year again. Seems like every year we have some type of problem. So we just learn to deal with that. That’s just part of the game of farming, I guess,” said Baldwin farmer Dean Goetz.

Sunflowers aren’t just ahead of last year; they’re also ahead of schedule. So far, 85% of sunflowers have been harvested. Compare that to the 29% last year, and the average of 66%. Meaning many were able to avoid the end-of-year rush to harvest. Now farmers are planning for next year. The drought didn’t leave much moisture in the ground for the end of the year.

According to the USDA, only half of North Dakota farmland had an adequate water supply. Leaving the other half behind.

