Five-Time PRCA World Steer Wrestling Champion helps teach next round the ropes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tyler and Jackie Schau have been helping steer wrestlers for years at their place west of Almont. Cameron Morman and Bridger Anderson are two recent examples of their success.

Morman made his first National Finals last year, while Anderson is heading to the NFR for the first time next month.

Those two North Dakotans, along with one of the all-time greats are at the Schau ranch helping the next round of “bull-doggers” refine their skills.

Five-time PRCA World Steer Wrestling Champion Luke Branquinho, along with Morman and Anderson helped teach a steer wrestling school over the weekend.

Branquinho said: “This is my third year out here doing a clinic, and I think it’s awesome to have these kids come out or even guys that rodeo. Just to hone their skills and get better so they can try to qualify for the Super Bowl of rodeo, the National Finals.

Again it’s the third year I’ve been out here. We’ve had a great turn out every time. Watching these kids get better and progress makes me happy to see the future of the sport is strong.”

Both Morman and Anderson say Branquinho helped them make it to the National Finals. They’re confident the steer wrestlers at the school this weekend learned a lot from the five-time champion, just like they did.

“The biggest thing about being able to call Luke a friend or a mentor or anything, like this is being around him. If you didn’t learn something or learn how to be more of a winner, it’s your own fault because there is nobody better. He’s got gold buckles to prove that he’s won everything that there is to win, and it’s nice to have Luke around and you see what he does,” said Cameron Morman, 2019 NFR wualifier from Glen Ullin, N.D.

“He’s awesome! He’s been a great mentor to me. He helps me out throughout the year like game-planning and helping keep me mentally focused and technically focused as well,” said Bridger Anderson, 2020 NFR Qualifier from Carrington.

Bridger will be running steers to stay sharp until he leaves for Texas and we will have much more with Anderson later this month. The National Finals Rodeo begins on Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas, this year at Globe Life Field. It’s the baseball home of the Texas Rangers.

