First time voters reflect on their voting experience

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Voting for the first time can be a daunting task for some, but many are excited to exercise their American right.

We spoke to some new voters about what their experience at the polls and with mail-in ballots was like.

For Bismarck State College first time voters, it’s time to relax after a stress-filled election season.

The new voters cast ballots for the first time and are reflecting on their experience.

“This is my first year, but I was going indefinitely because this is the most important election of my life,” said first time voter Ayden Cautzman.

Some first-time voters wish they had the opportunity to vote in previous elections.

“I was rather vocal about my opinions that I felt a little bit upset because, I was educated on topics that I couldn’t like put my voice out there, and now that I’m old enough, I took advantage of voting and sent a mail-in ballot and I’m proud to have put my voice out there,” said first time voter Breanna Santorello.

Although these voters may be young, they said that everyone who can vote should.

Official results of the election will be announced ahead of inauguration in January.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.