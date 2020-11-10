Family of Rolette shooting victim speaks out at sentencing

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – Monday was an emotional day in the Rolette County Courthouse.

A judge has ordered a Rolette man to 16 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of another man in July 2018.

The judge sentenced 51-year-old Ronald Wootan to 10 years, serve eight, for manslaughter, in the death of 26-year-old James “Joe” Pochant.

The judge also sentenced Wootan to 10 years, serve eight, for aggravated assault, which will run consecutive to the manslaughter charge.

The other sentences are concurrent.

He’ll receive credit for more than two years' served, and must pay nearly $4,000 in restitution to the Minot SWAT team.

The sentencing comes after some emotional testimony from Pochant’s family.

Members of the Pochant family and Ronald Wootan himself addressed the court before the judge laid down Wootan’s sentence. The prosecution called family members of the victim to the stand to give their impact statements before the judge.

There they were able to speak to Wootan directly after observing the battle in court for two years.

“We gave you our love, Ronnie, we really… gave you our love and you did something so horrible,” said Claudette Pochant, the victim’s mother. “My son trusted you, his boys trusted you, his wife trusted you and you took something from us. My anxiety is every day when I hear the phone ring, I hear sirens go by I freak out."

“I just want my husband back, and I can’t have that and it sucks because he was such a good person who just loved everybody so much and he loved Ronnie,” said Bethany Pochant, the victim’s wife.

Wootan was also given the chance to address the court to give his side of the story for the first time, recounting the night of the incident. This is the hard part though; I don’t know that I can say I’m sorry for him attacking me. If I hadn’t defended myself the way I did I might possibly be dead," said Wootan.

Wootan will be required to serve at least 85% of his sentence. Wootan will serve out his sentence in the North Dakota State Penitentiary.

