Burgum: hospitals at 100% capacity

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In his weekly briefing, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said the state’s hospitals are at 100% capacity.

And because of the hospitalization increases, he says asymptomatic but COVID-positive health care workers will still be able to work in COVID units, which is in accordance with CDC guidelines.

As of late, the governor has been using a county-by-county approach; letting school boards decide when to reopen and leaving mass mandates up to cities and counties. But the governor said he is returning to a whole state approach saying everyone has a role to play.

With all counties moving into the “High Risk” zone, all businesses are recommended to have their capacity brought down from 50% to 25%. The change in risk levels is also reflective of the ever-increasing hospital capacity concern which has led to networks having at regular meetings to discuss availability across the state.

“You don’t have to believe in COVID, you don’t have to believe in a certain political party or not, you don’t have whether believe if masks work or not. You can just do it because you know that one thing is very real. And that’s that 100% of our capacity is now being used 80% by non-COVID, 20% by people either due to or with COVID,” Burgum said.

In addition, the governor is amending an executive order that will allow asymptomatic health care workers to return to work as long as they only work on COVID patients. Burgum said it’s done in accordance with CDC priority guidelines and is already a practice in many North Dakota hospitals. The governor added that it will help long term care in staffing as well and is not worried about people getting sick in the line of work

“Somewhere hospitals will be in the coming weeks suspending elective surgeries on their own volition. They’ll keep those that this situation is super urgent or emergent, but others are starting to initiate their surge plans,” Burgum said.

Roughly 14% of hospital capacity is being used on COVID patients was the new risk levels reflect things getting worse.

Forty-four counties in the state had a rolling positive of average above 10%, and 20 counties above 15%. That 15% would indicate that these counties are in the critical risk level.

If counties are moved into the red or critical risk, that calls for business closures. Something unseen since May.

Burgum said that’s while his office reserves the right to use all tools available to them, he argue that business closures do not help in slowing the spread.

