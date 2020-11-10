Advertisement

Bail set for Fargo man charged in Wisconsin police shootings

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bail was set at $1.5 million Monday for a North Dakota man accused of wounding two police officers in eastern Wisconsin.

Nathanael Benton, 23, of Fargo, is charged in Waukesha County Circuit Court with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide/use of a dangerous weapon as well as possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon. Benton was classified as a repeat offender on all three charges.

The officers, one from Delafield and one from Hartland, were shot Friday in Waukesha County, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) west of Milwaukee. Police chiefs in both the communities have declined to identify the officers, both of whom suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting set off a nine-hour manhunt for Benton.

If convicted of all charges, Benton could face more than 140 years in prison. He is also wanted in Fargo for attempted murder.

Court documents show that a public defender will be assigned for Benton. His next hearing is set for Nov. 13.

