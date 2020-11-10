$25,000 a year for life prize won in Jamestown

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota Lucky for Life player won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday night’s drawing, according to the North Dakota Lottery.

They say the ticket was sold at Neighborhood Grocery and Gas, 1014 17th St. SW, in Jamestown.

The North Dakota Lottery says no one has contacted the Lottery office to claim the prize.

The director of the North Dakota Lottery says this is the eighth $25,000 a year for life winner in the state and the second this year.

