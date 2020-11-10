Advertisement

$25,000 a year for life prize won in Jamestown

US $100 bills
US $100 bills(Associated Press | AP Images)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota Lucky for Life player won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday night’s drawing, according to the North Dakota Lottery.

They say the ticket was sold at Neighborhood Grocery and Gas, 1014 17th St. SW, in Jamestown.

The North Dakota Lottery says no one has contacted the Lottery office to claim the prize.

The director of the North Dakota Lottery says this is the eighth $25,000 a year for life winner in the state and the second this year.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
All North Dakota counties moving to High Risk
"Let Him Go"
Bismarck native’s book becomes biggest movie in America
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 16.7% daily rate; 7,455 tests, 1160 positive, 5 deaths
Risk Levels as of Nov. 9, 2020
Burgum: hospitals at 100% capacity
Williston Mask Order
Williston mayor issues mask order

Latest News

Mardell Mariner
Man accused of hitting officers pleads not guilty
Nov. 10
On This Date: November 10
Peanut Butter Stuffed French Toast
Peanut Butter Stuffed French Toast
Frozen 2 Production
Frozen 2 Production