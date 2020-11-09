Walter the horse goes to school

BISMARCK, N.D. – Remember Walter?

We first introduced you to him in March, when schools were closed because of the pandemic. Walter’s owner Kenda Crane, who is also a first grade teacher at Bismarck’s Will-Moore Elementary, was missing her kids.

So, she and Walter read a book to her students, via a video on her classroom Facebook page. The video went viral. So, this year, she used Walter as motivation to get her students to work on their writing skills.

These first-graders have been working hard on their persuasive writing skills. Their goal: persuade their principal to letting Walter the horse come to school.

Horses ho to school (KFYR)

“Walter has stuck in their minds!” said Crane.

After reading all the letters, Mr. Dalusong’s decision was an easy one.

“I’ve decided Walter should come to school,” he announced to the first graders.

The kids couldn’t believe it.

“I almost had happy tears,” said first grader Brielle Hensley.

Walter and his friend Harry came to school. The horses were almost as excited to meet the kids as the kids were to meet them. Many of these kids had never seen a real horse before, much less, been able to touch one.

“I like Walter’s white spot right here and they were both funny,” said first grader Elijah Purtle.

“They got to touch the horses, and everyone got their picture taken,” said Crane. “It’s a special day they’ll remember forever.”

“I don’t think I will ever forget,” added Hensley.

A highlight of 2020, and during a year that so many want to forget a moment these kids will remember forever.

