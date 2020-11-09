Voters react to election results; some claim fraud, other say fair

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a speech last week, President Donald Trump mentioned mail-in corruption, pollster interference, lack of transparency, and the counting of illegal votes. These claims have split the opinions of Americans on the legitimacy of the overall election process.

I asked you as voters to answer how much confidence you have in the results of the election. Here’s what you had to say.

Breanna Santorello mailed in her vote early. Ayden Cautzman walked in to the polls on election day. Both participated in the presidential election, but their confidence levels greatly differ.

“Yes. I’m very confident,” said Santorello.

“No. I’m not at all,” said Cautzman.

Their faith in the vote-counting system played a part in how each cast their ballots.

“I feel like you can’t really go wrong with mail-in votes because you fill it out as it is and you just send it in,” said Santorello.

“In-person voting is the way it should be and to show ID to have no voter fraud-- or less voter fraud,” said Cautzman.

Both Santorello and Cautzman say the results haven’t shifted their confidence in voting. Instead, they say it’s made their stances more concrete.

Official results of the election will be announced ahead of inauguration in January.

