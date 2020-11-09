Advertisement

Virgin Hyperloop holds first passenger test-ride

The Virgin Hyperloop is shown in file video. The hyperloop gave a test ride with passengers on...
The Virgin Hyperloop is shown in file video. The hyperloop gave a test ride with passengers on Sunday.(Source: Virgin Hyperloop One/CNN/file)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An unproven transportation system called a “hyperloop” gave its first test ride in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Called the Virgin Hyperloop, it uses magnets and vacuum tubes to move pods.

The goal is to reach 600 mph with low energy expenditure, but the test run was much slower due to the length of the track.

Virgin Hyperloop is still raising money for a six-mile test facility. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is also interested in the technology.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday: 18.3% daily rate; 6,474 tests, 1111 positive, 11 deaths
Photo courtesy: MGN
One dead in plane crash in Dunn County
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Heitkamp statement:
Former Senator Heidi Heitkamp releases statement on possibility of serving in Biden’s cabinet
Rally in support of President Trump
State leaders share their thoughts about election results at rally in support of President Trump

Latest News

Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Already flooded, South Florida feeling wrath of Eta
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
His Facebook post about the hunting trip has gone viral with mixed reactions.
Hunter stumbles upon baby alligator in Minn.
Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO, updates vaccine production plans amid good news about its product on...
Pfizer CEO: 1.3 billion vaccine doses by next year
Allies are breathing a sigh of relief with the defeat of President Donald Trump.
International leaders react to Biden win