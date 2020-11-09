Veterans finding new plans for Veterans Day amid COVID-19

MINOT, N.D. – Many organizations have canceled their Veterans Day plans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Your News Leader talked with some about what they’re doing for Veterans Day.

“Hitting the lunch. Gotta get out for that lunch with a bunch of friends that hopefully can all get together,” said Skip Gjerde, veteran.

“It’s another thing that’s been canceled, and it’s tough not having that. You look forward to it,” said Doug Benjamin, veteran.

“I really haven’t thought about it. My wife will probably be working, but maybe I can snag her,” said Paul Simonson, veteran.

Some grocery stores and restaurants are still offering free food to veterans in honor of their service.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.