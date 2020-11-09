Advertisement

Update to COVID-19 numbers in Minot Public Schools

Minot Public Schools
Minot Public Schools(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT,N.D. – Last week Minot Public Schools gave an update on how many students and have staff have COVID.

According to Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer, 30 Students and 26 Staff were identified with COVID last week.

In total of 157 students and 115 staff members have tested positive since the beginning of the school year.

“We are seeing a lot of positive cases, and we are seeing a lot of quarantines, but most of them are quarantines, for example, are household quarantines meaning that someone in the family has COVID -19,” said Dr. Vollmer at the Nov. 5 School Board meeting.

Vollmer said the reintegration committee has seen no evidence of a massive spread of the virus at schools.

The district will remain offering in-person classes for now.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday: 18.3% daily rate; 6,474 tests, 1111 positive, 11 deaths
Photo courtesy: MGN
One dead in plane crash in Dunn County
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 16.7% daily rate; 7,455 tests, 1160 positive, 5 deaths
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Heitkamp statement:
Former Senator Heidi Heitkamp releases statement on possibility of serving in Biden’s cabinet

Latest News

Governor’s Emergency Education Relief grant
Gov. Burgum awards Emergency Education Relief grants to colleges and universities in North Dakota
Veterans Day
Veterans finding new plans for Veterans Day amid COVID-19
Voters
Voters react to election results; some claim fraud, other say fair
DAV
Disabled American Veterans helps out during the pandemic