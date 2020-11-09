Update to COVID-19 numbers in Minot Public Schools

MINOT,N.D. – Last week Minot Public Schools gave an update on how many students and have staff have COVID.

According to Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer, 30 Students and 26 Staff were identified with COVID last week.

In total of 157 students and 115 staff members have tested positive since the beginning of the school year.

“We are seeing a lot of positive cases, and we are seeing a lot of quarantines, but most of them are quarantines, for example, are household quarantines meaning that someone in the family has COVID -19,” said Dr. Vollmer at the Nov. 5 School Board meeting.

Vollmer said the reintegration committee has seen no evidence of a massive spread of the virus at schools.

The district will remain offering in-person classes for now.

