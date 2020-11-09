United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Paige Ackerman

MINOT, N.D. – Paige Ackerman said she’s stepped up to lead Minot High volleyball in her senior season thanks to the players who have come before her, including one student-athlete who shared her namesake.

“I think it’s because of Paige Rosencrans last year. She was a big role model to me as a senior. We were the same position, and we grew really close last season. When I got the chance to be a captain this year with Morgan Wheeler and Reese Terrel I really wanted to step up and become vocal just like she was last year,” said Ackerman, senior right side hitter/setter.

Ackerman said while she hasn’t always felt comfortable on the defensive end, it’s a responsibility she’s enjoyed since the end of last season. Her coach, Sherry Carlson, said her versatility is a big boost for the team.

“She’s got some great ups, and she has had some great blocks. That’s been favorable for Paige so that she can play all six positions and contribute all the way around,” said Carlson.

Ackerman has built chemistry with classmate and teammate Morgan Wheeler since sixth grade. Wheeler said it’s been a joy to play alongside her.

“She’s the most selfless person ever. She always wants what’s best for the team and what’s best for you, so she’ll just get it there,” said Wheeler, senior outside hitter.

Ackerman added that seeing her teammates succeed is a rewarding part of the game.

“It’s a good feeling. You just get that perfect set and they just absolutely kill it. It’s just good to be a part of that. You get to be a part of every play. Every time there’s something good, it is just a good feeling all around,” said Ackerman.

The Majettes will be competing in the WDA Tournament later this week.

