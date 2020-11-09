Advertisement

Two suspects plead not guilty in accused prostitution sting

By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two of the three suspects accused of facilitating prostitution at spas in Bismarck and Dickinson pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

Jiang Jennings and Lance Jacobson are charged with facilitating prostitution.

Bismarck Police say employees at the Hong Kong Spa and Toyko Q Spa in Dickinson were performing sex acts on customers in exchange for money.

Co-defendant Craig Grorud is accused of falsely listing his name as the business owner. He pleaded not guilty in October.

A trail is set for the three defendants in January of 2021.

