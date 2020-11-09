Advertisement

Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa extends tribal buildings closure

Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians
Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – In response to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Rolette County, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians are extending their closure of all tribal buildings.

The closure of all tribal buildings that house tribal personnel will be extended until Nov. 15.

They will be closed to the public and non-essential employees.

Essential employees will have to sign in at the security desk and be given a temperature check.

There will be limited staff in the offices at all times and masks will be required at all times as well.

