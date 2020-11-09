Advertisement

Study: Teens who vape are 4 times more likely to smoke cigarettes

Researchers say the study findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking...
Researchers say the study findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking primarily among tobacco-naive adolescents with no previous smoking intentions.(Source: KARE, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study has found that teens who start using e-cigarettes are four times more likely to start smoking conventional cigarettes a year later.

That was true even if they never intended to start smoking.

The study was published Monday in the medical journal Pediatrics.

Researchers say the findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking primarily among tobacco-naive adolescents with no previous smoking intentions.

The study also says doctors can use the data to intervene before their young patients start vaping.

