St. John Public School extends distance learning through November

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – In response to increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Rolette County, St. John Public School is extending their distance learning.

The school put out a Facebook post updating that distance learning has been extended until Nov. 30.

Meal deliveries will begin Nov. 16. Those can be picked up from the school office from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

High school winter sports will go on as planned for the time being with one small exception for wrestling, which the season will be postponed for one week. Practice will begin on Nov. 16.

Junior high sports will start in January.

