President Trump alleges voter fraud, while election security is strong in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Donald Trump has been speaking out since President-Elect Joe Biden was projected to be the winner of the Nov. 3 general election. Trump has claimed that his loss is a result of illegal ballots.

Trump and his supporters are saying illegal votes are those that came in after Election Day. But it’s commonplace to not have every vote counted on the day of the election, and there are no federal laws mandating ballot counters to do so in their respective states.

Trump is claiming mail in ballots received after Election Day are illegitimate. But tabulating ballots after Election Day is allowed in roughly 20 states, North Dakota being one of them.

“Any absentee ballots that arrived after Election Day, those will be counted today by the county,” said Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

North Dakota is allowed to process ballots the day before the election. Although some states can start earlier, others can’t begin counting ballots until polls close on Election Day, resulting in delays due to tabulating start times and higher voter turnout this election cycle.

“Some really key cities in some really key states didn’t know how to count votes for several days and just that fact alone raises some suspicion. The lack of transparency around it I think raises more suspicion than probably even reality in some cases,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Trump also raised suspicions about issues regarding poll observers, but Democrats dispute those claims.

“The Trump campaign is 0 for 10 in post-Election Day lawsuits due in part to a lack of evidence. If there is evidence presented to the court, we trust that the judicial process will work the way it is intended to work,” said Democratic-NPL Communications Director Alex Rohr.

All of Trump’s lawsuits filed in battleground states have been dismissed by judges. So far, there’s a lack of evidence backing widespread voter fraud in the United States.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.