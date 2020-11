BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - I can’t speak for anyone but me, but patience is something that we all struggle with at some point in our lives.

I’m sure you’re not alone with that issues and that is why it’s good that Jennie Cornell is here from Summit Counseling Services to help us use mindfulness to improve our ability to be patient.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.