Advertisement

Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night

Bear Runner Hearing
Bear Runner Hearing
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Saturday night, the Rapid City Police Department was sent out to Cheers Sports Bar & Casino around 10:30 p.m. for reports of someone fighting with private security at the business.

Police arrived, only after the businesses private security placed the man under a citizen’s arrest and identified him as Julian Bear Runner, the current president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, he was then placed under arrest for Failure to Vacate and then transported to the Pennington County Jail.

Bear Runner will not be returning to office. The incumbent was recently beaten out by Kevin Killer.

Video and photos from the night below:

Caption

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday: 18.3% daily rate; 6,474 tests, 1111 positive, 11 deaths
Photo courtesy: MGN
One dead in plane crash in Dunn County
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 16.7% daily rate; 7,455 tests, 1160 positive, 5 deaths
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Heitkamp statement:
Former Senator Heidi Heitkamp releases statement on possibility of serving in Biden’s cabinet

Latest News

President Trump alleges voter fraud, while election security is strong in ND
Alex Trebek
ND native reflects on 2017 Jeopardy appearance following Trebek’s death
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) on election results and path forward
ND GOP backs election lawsuits
ND GOP backs election lawsuits
COVID Testing
Increased demand for COVID-19 testing at Minot State