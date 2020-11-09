Advertisement

ND native reflects on 2017 Jeopardy appearance following Trebek’s death

Alex Trebek
Alex Trebek(Associated Press)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Sunday, Jeopardy host Alex Trebek passed away, 20 months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Millions of television viewers became familiar with his presence every evening, but for one North Dakota native, Trebek was a part of a life changing moment.

In December 2017 Bismarck native Kyle Becker became one of thousands game show contestants to take the stage next to Alex Trebek.

“He comes across in real life exactly how he does on the TV,” said Kyle Becker, Jeopardy contestant.

Appearing in five episodes, Becker grew fond of the game show host.

“His personality, his humor, his empathy for the contestants was obvious from the get go,” said Becker.

In March of 2019, Trebek announced his diagnosis.

“This week I was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Now, normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this,” said Alex Trebek in a March 2019 interview.

“Although it was expected it was still heart breaking. He’s been a fixture of my life and so many of our lives for such a long time,” said Becker.

At the same time, Becker was enrolled at Vanderbilt University as a research assistant, designing nanoparticles to help the immune systems better identify cancer cells.

“Being able to go into work and know that what I’m doing might one day make a difference,” said Becker.

He says stories such as Trebek’s inspires him to help future cancer patients going through the fight.

Becker won $64,000 on his Jeopardy debut.

He is still working at Vanderbilt University as a School of Engineering research assistant.

