ND GOP backs election lawsuits

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Donald Trump has not conceded the election and continues to pursue legal challenges.

The North Dakota Republican party Monday announced they are supporting the national committee’s challenges in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

These lawsuits are the formal steps for the president’s claims over election security.

While Republican elected officials are split over whether or not to back the president, the party is moving forward with their challenges.

“President Trump has the right to fully challenge any irregularities that occurred in the processing of ballots, and we support the RNC’s decision to form robust teams on the ground in critical states to help protect the integrity of this election. We need to let the courts evaluate the evidence and fight to count every legal vote,” said State GOP Chairman Rick Berg.

On Saturday, hundreds of Trump supporters gathered at the Capitol. Many claimed the election results were either uncomplete or fraudulent.

Members of the North Dakota’s congressional delegation, while not saying the election was fraudulent, called for transparency and open curiosity for the legitimacy of the results.

“Anything that takes five days to count the votes, we’ll let the legal process work itself out,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.

“I hope we can get to a point where all Americans, at least most Americans, can feel comfortable with the outcome, whether they like it or not. And then we can get together and move forward,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., added.

In response, the North Dakota Democrat-NPL party said, “For days now, we’ve heard bluster and complaining from Republican officials spreading unfounded claims about the integrity of the election. The Trump campaign is 0 for 10 in post-election day lawsuits due in part to a lack of evidence. If there is evidence presented to the court, we trust that the judicial process will work the way it is intended to work.”

