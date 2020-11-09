Morton County enacts mask requirement on public property

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County Commission Chairman Cody Schultz is putting a mask requirement into place for all county owned property.

That includes the courthouse, sheriff’s office, highway department and county road maintenance shops.

Staff must wear masks while in shared spaces, interacting with the public, and where they can’t stay six feet apart.

If staff members don’t comply, they could face disciplinary action.

Members of the public are required to wear masks as well. If they go to a county building without a mask, they’ll be asked to leave until they come back with one.

Children younger than two years old and those with qualified medical conditions are exempt. If you are exempt, you must make arrangements with county leaders before coming in.

