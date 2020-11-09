Low gas prices in the state continue to drop

MINOT, N.D. – There is good news for drivers in the state. Gas prices have reached their lowest level since June and are looking at continuing to drop.

Gas prices are expected to dip below the $2 mark for November.

Last year around the same time, drivers were paying around $2.55.

Nationally, the average price of gas at the start of November has not been this low since 2004. An official with AAA said that we are seeing these low prices because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The gasoline prices that we are seeing are lower than we’ve seen at this time of year since 2004. They are continuing to tread lower on concern over the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Gene LaDoucer, Director of Public Affairs with AAA.

