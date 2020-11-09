Advertisement

Last-minute reminders for hunters

Deer
Deer(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Game and Fish had a few last-minute reminders for hunters hitting the fields this weekend for deer season.

Check your backdrop in case you miss. Know where you’re at, and what the local rules and regulations are.

Report sick and dead deer of unknown cause.

“Not only are they the management tool we need, but they are also the eyes and ears and boots on the ground, and so we ask for their help in that regard, but otherwise we wish them luck. Look forward to seeing what kind of season it ends up being,” said Charlie Bahnson, wildlife veterinarian.

If you have any questions about the season call: 701-328-6300.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday: 16.8% daily rate; 10,187 tests, 1615 positive, 15 deaths
Text of statement from President Donald Trump
Sunday: 18.3% daily rate; 6,474 tests, 1111 positive, 11 deaths
Hunters asked to spare the life of Johnny the Doe
North Dakota Department of Health reports first child with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome and COVID-19

Latest News

Low gas prices in the state continue to drop
North Dakota Department of Commerce announces Hospitality ERG
Work on Burdick Expy in Minot to wrap next week
DMV changes amidst pandemic speed up wait times