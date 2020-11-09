MINOT, N.D. – Game and Fish had a few last-minute reminders for hunters hitting the fields this weekend for deer season.

Check your backdrop in case you miss. Know where you’re at, and what the local rules and regulations are.

Report sick and dead deer of unknown cause.

“Not only are they the management tool we need, but they are also the eyes and ears and boots on the ground, and so we ask for their help in that regard, but otherwise we wish them luck. Look forward to seeing what kind of season it ends up being,” said Charlie Bahnson, wildlife veterinarian.

If you have any questions about the season call: 701-328-6300.

