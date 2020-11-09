Increased demand for COVID-19 testing at Minot State

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Minot State University said demand has increased for testing at the school since the start of the fall semester.

Minot State University staff and volunteers, along with National Guardsmen, and First District Health Unit workers have been trying their best to keep up with the need for testing, but last Tuesday they were overwhelmed.

“We did a testing event today at MSU, and we were not able to accommodate everyone that was in line today which is the first time that’s happened,” said First District Health Unit Executive Officer Lisa Clute.

The oral swab tests offered twice a week at MSU are also available to the public, which leadership at the university said makes up for most of the tests being used.

“I’d say for the last four testing events we have had more community members than Minot state members,” said Minot State University Student Affairs Vice President Kevin Harmon.

Last Friday the university tested 507 people.

Those swabs were sent out of state and can take between two and six days to return, but the increase in tests could impact the wait.

“There’s a backlog so it depends on how many tests are produced,” said Director of Student Health Debra Haman.

Still, the university will up its capabilities to accommodate the growing number of people who want a test.

“Last we were around 600. This week we plan for 1000 people to go through testing,” said Harmon.

The university will hold a testing event both Tuesday and Friday from 9 am to 11 am.

Testing takes place at the MSU Dome.

All should pre-register on the MSU website here.

You can find up-to-date COVID-19 numbers at the university on its dashboard.

