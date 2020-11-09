Advertisement

Disabled American Veterans helps out during the pandemic

DAV
DAV(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Disabled American Veterans organization works to support veterans through their struggles after service.

The DAV have been adding precautions when transporting veterans to medical appointments, recruiting, or working on other projects.

“I’m pretty proud of what we do, we can accomplish, I think we’re even going to expand more what we can accomplish up there,” said Paul Simonson, veteran.

At the national level the group celebrated its 100th anniversary this year, but actual festivities and gatherings had to be canceled.

“We hope that we get a chance to do some of these things. We’d planned a big float in the state fair parade which never happened. Even our annual picnic we had to cancel. It’s hard to do some of these things,”  said Doug Benjamin, DAV commander.

The group holds an annual raffle as its big fundraiser. Last year they raised half as much money as usual because of the outbreak. This year they hope to get back to their regular level.

“Everything we raise stays in North Dakota. It doesn’t go out to somebody out of state. We don’t have any administrative fees,” said Simonson.

The group launched a scholarship program this year, and hope to expand it as time goes on.

It welcomes all veterans and volunteers, members say they’re always looking for more ways to help disabled veterans in the community.

