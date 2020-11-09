Cost of living in the Magic City

MINOT, N.D. – Cost of living numbers in Minot for the first quarter of this year are out. Since the early 1990s, the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce gathers data from the city. That in turn, is published by the American chamber of commerce researcher’s association.

Some of the aspects of life looked at in the survey are groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare.

The survey revealed the cost of living in Minot is nearly 3% higher than the national average.

In contrast, the cost of living in Bismarck is nearly 6% lower than the national average.

“Part of its location and I think Bismarck is consistently been lower. They have had a higher population. Their community has been growing much more rapidly than ours, so for some of those services they have been driven down,” said Chamber of Commerce President John MacMartin.

One of the higher numbers seen is the cost of groceries. In Minot, it is 11.3% higher than the national average.

“We no longer have food service, or no longer have NASH Finch, our companies still get service by them, but their bringing them out of Fargo,” said MacMartin.

The study looks at the income of families, more closely a dual income family, with an emphasis on housing and miscellaneous goods.

