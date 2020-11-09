Bismarck native’s book becomes biggest movie in America

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The biggest movie in the country, “Let Him Go,” isn’t just set in eastern Montana and western North Dakota.

The man who wrote the book the movie’s based on grew up in Bismarck.

Larry Watson says he drew on his childhood experiences to write the novel.

The movie follows a Montana couple in the early 1960s trying to get their grandchild back from their daughter-in-law’s family in North Dakota.

Watson says living on the Northern Plains, especially in that time period, created tough people who had to survive harsh conditions.

He says people in that time period tended to be very guarded with their emotions, which can create interesting characters.

“People believe in self-reliance, and yet life can be so hard there and people are often so isolated that they need help from their neighbors and so there’s that bit of tension,” said Watson.

Watson, a University of North Dakota grad, says director Thomas Bezucha called him five years ago to ask about adapting Let Him Go for the big screen.

Watson says Bezucha’s vision was very similar to his own and he thinks the movie, which stars Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, is terrific.

The film made about $4.1 million across 2,454 theaters in its opening weekend, the most in six weeks.

