Advertisement

Work on Burdick Expy in Minot to wrap next week

Minot road work
Minot road work(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The construction on West Burdick expressway in Minot is scheduled to be completed next week.

The work was a part of phase 4A of the flood control project.

Contractors have spent days relocating water sewer and other joint utilities to make room for where levees may need to go.

They are wrapping that work up now, but one eastbound lane may still need to be closed for a little while longer.

“There could be a potential lane closure on the eastbound lane for a water main cap but that may happen in the spring or may not need to happen depending on what we need to do for the valving of the project,” said Public Works Project Manager Jesse Berg.

Berg said Western Avenue which parallels West Burdick Expressway will stay closed for now but will open later this year.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday: 16.8% daily rate; 10,187 tests, 1615 positive, 15 deaths
Text of statement from President Donald Trump
Sunday: 18.3% daily rate; 6,474 tests, 1111 positive, 11 deaths
Hunters asked to spare the life of Johnny the Doe
North Dakota Department of Health reports first child with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome and COVID-19

Latest News

Last-minute reminders for hunters
Low gas prices in the state continue to drop
North Dakota Department of Commerce announces Hospitality ERG
DMV changes amidst pandemic speed up wait times