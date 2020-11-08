Work on Burdick Expy in Minot to wrap next week

MINOT, N.D. – The construction on West Burdick expressway in Minot is scheduled to be completed next week.

The work was a part of phase 4A of the flood control project.

Contractors have spent days relocating water sewer and other joint utilities to make room for where levees may need to go.

They are wrapping that work up now, but one eastbound lane may still need to be closed for a little while longer.

“There could be a potential lane closure on the eastbound lane for a water main cap but that may happen in the spring or may not need to happen depending on what we need to do for the valving of the project,” said Public Works Project Manager Jesse Berg.

Berg said Western Avenue which parallels West Burdick Expressway will stay closed for now but will open later this year.

