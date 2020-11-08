Sunday: 18.3% daily rate; 6,474 tests, 1111 positive, 11 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 18.3%* Sunday. There are 240 currently hospitalized (+0 change) with 27 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 6,474 tests, 1111 were positive. There were 11 new deaths (639 total). 10,563 active cases.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,474 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

939,889 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,111 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

54,305 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

18.25% – Daily Positivity Rate**

10,563 Total Active Cases

+238 Individuals from yesterday

852 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (730 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

43,103 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

240 – Currently Hospitalized

+0 - Individuals from yesterday

11 – New Deaths*** (639 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

· Man in his 80s from Cass County.

· Man in his 70s from Cass County.

· Man in his 50s from Cass County.

· Man in his 70s from Cass County

· Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

· Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

· Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

· Man in his 80s from Traill County.

· Man in his 90s from Ward County.

· Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 50s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 1

· Barnes County - 15

· Benson County – 3

· Bottineau County – 7

· Burke County - 2

· Burleigh County - 142

· Cass County - 176

· Cavalier County - 7

· Dickey County – 7

· Dunn County – 1

· Eddy County – 1

· Foster County – 2

· Grand Forks County – 187

· Grant County – 2

· Griggs County – 2

· Hettinger County - 5

· Kidder County - 3

· LaMoure County – 6

· Logan County - 1

· McHenry County – 6

· McIntosh County – 1

· McKenzie County - 7

· McLean County - 9

· Mercer County - 23

· Morton County - 65

· Mountrail County - 17

· Nelson County – 15

· Oliver County - 1

· Pembina County - 6

· Pierce County - 9

· Ramsey County – 4

· Ransom County - 18

· Renville County - 4

· Richland County - 32

· Rolette County – 17

· Sargent County – 5

· Sheridan County - 2

· Sioux County – 1

· Stark County – 40

· Steele County - 2

· Stutsman County - 39

· Towner County - 1

· Traill County - 4

· Walsh County - 36

· Ward County – 132

· Wells County - 16

· Williams County – 29

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 17.2%.

